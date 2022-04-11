 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,980

Contemporary style townhouse in a tranquil community setting while just minutes from Exit 5 on I-81 and downtown Bristol. Recent upgrades and remodeling give this is a corner unit a fresh and modern feel with an covered balcony, partially covered deck, and enclosed garage. The the first floor, of this two level townhouse, offers easy access from the garage to the kitchen area while affording an extended three step access to the central driveway area. The master bedroom is located on the first level. The washer and dryer are located on the second floor.

