3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,900

Newly Renovated with new kitchen, new appliances( stove/range and refrigerator), fresh paint through-out, new flooring, updated bath, freshened up landscaping. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, family room/game room (2nd level), large walk-in closet, large deck adjoining the kitchen to enjoy your summer entertaining! Situated on 2 level corner lots. Call today and schedule your private tour

