3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,900

MOVE IN READY, stunning cottage in the city of Bristol. This one level layout, has three large sized bedrooms, with great closet space, and two modern refinished bathrooms. Includes a unique kitchen that has a one-of-a-kind over sized farm sink. Enjoy a fire in the living room with your choice of gas or wood logs. The side porch is ready to relax and enjoy the beautiful view of Bristol. Get in on this up-and-coming block, at a great price!