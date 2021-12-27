MOVE IN READY, stunning cottage in the city of Bristol. This one level layout, has three large sized bedrooms, with great closet space, and two modern refinished bathrooms. Includes a unique kitchen that has a one-of-a-kind over sized farm sink. Enjoy a fire in the living room with your choice of gas or wood logs. The side porch is ready to relax and enjoy the beautiful view of Bristol. Get in on this up-and-coming block, at a great price!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,900
When Bulls coach Billy Donovan gives McClung the orders to head to the scorer’s table and check in, he’ll become the first local player who attended a public high school in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee to appear in a NBA regular-season game in 54 years.
Two development groups appeared before the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission Monday seeking rezoning to allow a hotel and multi-family housing development on two sites near the future Hard Rock Resort and Casino.
The woman who died in the fire was identified as Kimberly Frye
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
BRISTOL, Va. — Specific dates and moments of this region’s war against COVID-19 remain etched in the memory of Dr. Karen Shelton.
BRISTOL, Va. – Stink. Stank. Stunk.
PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry's Beeson and Campos, Holston's Blevins, Eastside's Gray earn first-team all-state honors
Athletes from Patrick Henry, Holston, Eastside, Grundy, Rural Retreat, Chilhowie, Twin Springs earn spots on first and second teams.
ABINGDON FALCONS
This day after Christmas has Bristol reaching again into the bottom of its collective stocking hoping the solution to its odorous landfill problem was accidently overlooked Christmas morning. Christmas has come and gone, but the smell of Bristol Virginia’s incompetence lingers.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.