3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,900

Fully renovated home in convenient Bristol location! This home has everything you've been looking for and more! On the main level you'll enter a large living room/dining combo with a stacked stone fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors. This room opens to the bright and sunny kitchen featuring new cabinets, tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, and a hexagonal tile backsplash. Also off the kitchen is the covered side porch that wraps around to a freshly poured concrete back patio ready for cookouts just in time for spring! The main level has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and for additional living space there is a bonus room downstairs for a den, playroom, man cave, or whatever you need. If that's not enough room, there is an unfinished basement space that can be used for a workshop or extra storage plus a drive-under garage. All this and the home also has a new roof, new HVAC, and new water heater! All that's left is for you to move in! Schedule a showing today! Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information contained herein.