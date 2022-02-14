3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,000

This very well maintained brick home, situated walking distance from John S Battle High School, is on the market! Its unique layout offers an updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths on the main level. Full basement with a nice, finished bonus area providing another full bath (in need of repair). Heat source: heat pump, wall mount propane heater, and a wood fireplace! Roof is 4 years old. New deck. Gutters is 4 years old. Septic tank was pumped last summer. Basement garage entrance in the back of home. This home hasn't been on the market in over a decade! Don't miss out. All information, including square footage, taken from tax records and third party. Buyer and buyers agent to verify.