3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,000

Welcome home! This completely remodeled cape cod has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half baths and is close to downtown, the pinnacle, and the new casino. The large deck overlooking the level backyard makes it perfect for hosting those backyard cookouts. The master is on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are upstairs. The open concept living, dining, kitchen makes for easy entertaining. There is plenty of parking with ally access in the back, parking in the front, and street parking. There is also ample storage in the basement with tall ceilings. The basement could easily be finished for more square footage. This lovely home will not last long, schedule your showing today!

