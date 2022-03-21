Welcome home! This completely remodeled cape cod has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half baths and is close to downtown, the pinnacle, and the new casino. The large deck overlooking the level backyard makes it perfect for hosting those backyard cookouts. The master is on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are upstairs. The open concept living, dining, kitchen makes for easy entertaining. There is plenty of parking with ally access in the back, parking in the front, and street parking. There is also ample storage in the basement with tall ceilings. The basement could easily be finished for more square footage. This lovely home will not last long, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
John Battle High School freshman Evan Hankins has committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Tennessee as he revealed his choice on his social media accounts on Monday night.
Virginia native wins heart of 'The Bachelor' during season finale, accepts final rose — after turning it down
Virginia is for lovers, and this time, a lady from the 757 stole the bachelor’s heart.
There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.
NCAA TOURNAMENT: The Big Dance finally beckons for Richmond Spiders assistant, J.J. Kelly grad Will Gipe
“He deserves this opportunity and it makes our entire community and basketball family proud of what he is a part of,” said T.J. McAmis, Gipe’s hoops coach at J.J. Kelly.
PREP BASEBALL: Freshman Elijah Parks provides the spark as Abingdon opens season with victory over Virginia High
“He might be a ninth-grader,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “But he has a lot of grit about him and he’s a competitor. I was happy for him.”
BRISTOL, Va.--Two Marion, Virginia, men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Bristol, Virginia.
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Patrick Henry (3) 22; 2. Lebanon (2) 21; 3. Northwood (1) 18; 4. Rural Retreat 12; 5. Chilhowie 9; 6. Holston 8
Like many of the nation’s employers during the pandemic, a Tri-Cities employer is set to vacate its Sullivan County office after the COVID-19 …
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Lebanon (5) 25; 2. Chilhowie (1) 19; 3. Rural Retreat 16; 4. Holston 15; 5. Patrick Henry 8; 6. Northwood 7
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”