3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $178,500

Charmining Cape Code sited on large lot with convenience to the ''Coming Casino'', schools and interstate travel. When the leaves have fallen and the sky is clear you will also enjoy some gorgeous mountain views. Well cared for property with large living room, formal dining, 2 bedrooms, huge walk in closet with room for vanity table or a couple chest of drawers, remodeled bath with tub/shower combo, hardwood stairs leading to upper level with bonus room and two additional rooms for bedrooms with a shared closet, or use as craft room, game room or rooms of choice. Back on the main level a nice updated kitchen with decorative shelving, appliances, mud porch and breakfast room and a nice, spacious laundry room with additional cabinetry and washer and dryer. Plenty of space to accommodate a larger family if needed, but quaint and cozy enough for a smaller family. The front porch is covered, beautiful landscaping to include weeping cherry tree, japanese maple, and more... the driveway is shared, paved, with ample parking at rear plus a detached garage and a carport for parking. Composite rear decking with landscaped area that would be great for a hot tub or childs playgym. Full basement offers dry, great storage. The rear lot is deep and offers tree and bush lined sides for privacy. Picture your adirondack chairs and a firepit for family enjoyment and relaxation. Additonal features are hardwood floors, cermamic tile and carpeting (carpeted areas have hardwood underneath), vinyl replacement windows, vinyl exterior, plantation blinds and bamboo matchstick shades, bay window in LR, crown molding, archtitect shingle roof approx. 10 y/o installed by Leonards Roofing, HVAC system approx 12 Y/O with built in humidity control. The Upper level serviced by alternative heat source. Ask your REALTOR or call for more info on accessibility to add additional full or half bath, additional heat source and allowance. Nice one, should not last long. Plumber for bath in basement.