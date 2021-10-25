3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $175,000

 Skip to main content
Attention Investors! Take a look at this fixer upper on almost 4 acres of beautiful land in a desirable county location. Listing also includes 4 extra parcels of subdivided land. These lots are ready to be built on! The house is 3 bedrooms and possibility of a second full bath creating a master suite. Most of the demo has been done and the house includes brand new custom kitchen cabinets. There is a fireplace in the dining area upstairs and a second one downstairs in what could be a cozy family room. The full unfinished basement and drive under garage could be wonderful storage or finish it for lots of extra living space! Schedule a showing today! Seller is relative. Property being sold as is. Information believed to be accurate but not guaranteed.

