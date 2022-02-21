 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $175,000

Contemporary style townhouse reflecting forward and traditional looks. This is a corner unit with great views of Bristol and the surrounding mountains with two screened decks, an open balcony, and an open porch at ground level. The entrance offers a paved drive with a covered carport. Ample storage space and 3 levels offer plenty of elbow room. The home's location is tranquil while still being just minutes from Interstate 81 and downtown Bristol.

