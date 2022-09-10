REDUCED! Imagine having 37+ wooded acres in Bristol Virginia while being within minutes from shopping, airport, I-81 and regional hospital. This home is a 2020 modular, open concept living,3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, master has a walk-in shower, walk-in closet and a soaking tub, Washer/Dryer included. New dishwasher and oven that has never been used.Handicap accessible ramp in the front.Home has Fiber Optic for fast internet! A big plus is only paying county taxes! Enjoy the mountain views and stunning sunrises from the front deck and through the home's tall windows. The property has many walking trails throughout and a creek which runs along the side. Flowering trees shade the expansive lawn creating a park-like setting for this 37+ acre property. The mostly wooded acreage is ideal for hunting, hiking, camping, homesteading. This is a bird watcher's and nature lover's paradise!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $174,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2017 disappearance of a then-46-year-old Tazewell County man, Gary Shannon Earp, remains unsolved
Five years after a Tazewell County man seemingly vanished at the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Area just inside of Smyth County, investigators and family members are still hoping for the lead that will help uncover his fate.
Another week of high school football will be held across the region tonight, and even into Saturday. Who are the favorites in each of the 18 games in the region? Check it out here.
The Twin Valley Panthers defied the odds in the fall of 2021, earning a share of the Black Diamond District football championship and reaching the playoffs with a roster numbering just 16 at season’s end.
A year later, a numbers crunch and other circumstances proved too much for Twin Valley to overcome with the season prematurely coming to a close for the Panthers.
Prep Roundup: Merrick Kestner (Holston), Reyshawn Anderson (Union), Alec Gent (Wise Central), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Peyton Musick (Honaker) among Friday's stars
Merrick Kestner rushed for 118 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown as Holston trounced Twin Springs, 42-16, for a non-district victory.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town.
ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into…
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
BRISTOL, Va. – Over the course of the past two weeks, the staff of Bloom Café has been busy settling into the restaurants new home across the …
You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community.
It had never crossed the mind of Teri Crawford-Brown to start a nonprofit organization four years ago.