 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $165,000

Location location!!! Spacious ranch w hardwood floors and a huge basement on a lovely treed lot. 2 driveways, and a covered deck in the back yard for a huge family gathering. Great air B and B potential / rental property or for that family that wants 1 level living (laundry room off of the kitchen) This house needspaint and some tender loving care. tasteful is the word for the new bathroomw black and white decor. This home haspotential with a frig. plumbed in (tiny sinkfrig and working toliet and vanity. Studded wall for a fourth bedroom. Workshop with interior and exterior door.In the basement. Basement partially finished with 2 large rooms and 2 smaller rooms for expansion. Charming covered deck in the back yard with a privacy fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football Predictions
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football Predictions

  • Updated

Six high school football teams involving 10 local teams will kick off tonight and Saturday across the region. Check out how the prognosticators at the Bristol Herald Courier expects the games to go. 

AEP Appalachian Power announces rate increase
Local News

AEP Appalachian Power announces rate increase

Kingsport Power, doing business in Tennessee as AEP Appalachian Power, this week filed an application with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) that would raise residential customer rates by approximately 6.8% and provide customers with new options and benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts