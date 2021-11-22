3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $165,000

Location location!!! Spacious ranch w hardwood floors and a huge basement on a lovely treed lot. 2 driveways, and a covered deck in the back yard for a huge family gathering. Great air B and B potential / rental property or for that family that wants 1 level living (laundry room off of the kitchen) This house needspaint and some tender loving care. tasteful is the word for the new bathroomw black and white decor. This home haspotential with a frig. plumbed in (tiny sinkfrig and working toliet and vanity. Studded wall for a fourth bedroom. Workshop with interior and exterior door.In the basement. Basement partially finished with 2 large rooms and 2 smaller rooms for expansion. Charming covered deck in the back yard with a privacy fence.