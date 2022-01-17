 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $164,900

Lake, pool, tennis courts, and 2100 square feet of living space-- what more could you ask for? This condo is located in the highly desired Middlebrook residence just minutes from downtown Bristol. The home features a renovated kitchen, spacious layout, bonus room with fireplace, ample storage, screened in porch, and two decks. Additionally, the property has been very well maintained and includes many updates such as a newer roof, heat pump, flooring, paint, basement sealant, & more. The neighborhood provides a fantastic option for first-time homebuying, low-maintenance living, investing, or those looking for recreation within walking distance of home-- such as kayaking, walking, swimming, & entertaining in the private pool house. This is a rare opportunity to find a wonderful residence in such a peaceful, convenient location. Schedule your showing today!

