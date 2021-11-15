 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,985

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,985

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,985

Nice single-level living in an ultra-convenient Bristol VA location. This neat and tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers nice hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen, dining room, updated bath, newer roof, replacement windows, garage, and more. There is a nice covered porch and rear deck overlooking the lovely level back yard with outbuilding. This home is move-in ready and has an ultra-convenient location just seconds to downtown, schools, shopping, I-81, and more. This home is perfect for those just starting out or looking to downsize. Take a look today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

  • Updated

There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts