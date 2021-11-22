3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,900

Fully renovated home in Bristol! This 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom cottage sits on a level corner lot convenient to everything. The sellers have managed to add modern conveniences while maintaining (and even adding) character. The wide window and door trim and charm of the living room fireplace have been preserved, and the original hardwoods have been refinished. The smaller spaces were opened up to create a more functional layout with a dining area adjoining a bright and airy kitchen. Also on the main level you'll find a laundry room and half bath as well as 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs is a cozy 2-room space that can be used as a bedroom combined with an office/playroom/bonus room with plenty of hidden storage. Outside is a covered back patio adjacent to the large storage building and carport for your ''toys.'' If that's not enough storage, there is even additional room in the basement. This home is truly move-in ready. Schedule a showing today!