NOTICE: VACANT LOT NEXT TO THIS PROPERTY IS NOW AVAILABLE, GREAT FOR OFF STREET PARKING AND/OR GARAGE!!! ASKING PRICE FOR LOT IS $11,500. THE HOME & LOT IS LISTED AT $88 PER SQUARE FT. That is a Steal for a ''LIKE BRAND NEW HOME'' with over 1900 sq. Ft. It has been completely gutted and rebuilt. New Roof, New Flooring, New Doors, Completely New Bath Rooms, New Electrical, New Heat Pump, New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops. You will be amazed at the size of the Rooms. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home is ''move in ready. ''The Master Bedroom has it's own Private Bath with beautiful Tile Surrounding the Tub & Shower. When you walk in the Front Door you will find a Beautiful Foyer, there's a Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room and 1/2 Bath. Convenient Location, with in walking distance to downtown Bristol. More pictures coming soon!!!!! Just a few more minor things to complete , SELLER WILL HAVE A NEW ROOF PUT ON BEFORE CLOSING. All info is from 3rd party source, Buyer's Agent or Buyers need to confirm info. This Street name has recently been changed to 419 Sedgefield St. by the city.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,000
