3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $155,000

Welcome to Woodsdale! This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for you to make your own. Convenient location, on a corner lot in this quiet subdivision with country side views. Just minutes from everything Bristol has to offer. Call a Realtor today to schedule your showing! All information herein subject to buyer/buyer's agent verification.

