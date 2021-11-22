 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $154,985

Nice single-level living in an ultra-convenient Bristol VA location. This neat and tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers nice hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen, dining room, updated bath, newer roof, replacement windows, garage, and more. There is a nice covered porch and rear deck overlooking the lovely level back yard with outbuilding. This home is move-in ready and has an ultra-convenient location just seconds to downtown, schools, shopping, I-81, and more. This home is perfect for those just starting out or looking to downsize. Take a look today before it is gone. The city recently changed this house number. Use 214 E. Valley Dr for GPS purposes. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.

