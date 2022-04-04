3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $150,000

Quaint Bungalow featuring Hardwood floors throughout. Designated Living room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Two bedrooms on Main level and a bedroom with office/play area upstairs. Bathroom located on main level has been nicely updated. Some Attic storage. Full basement with interior access. Fenced Yard. Carport. Move In Ready Starter Home or Investment Property. Located in the heart of Bristol. Easy access to Downtown, Future Casino and Pinnacle. All information taken from tax records and seller. Buyer/Buyers Agent responsible to verify all information.(Address changes, previous house number was 219)