3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $149,900

Awesome Location Plus an Awesome House! All the work has been done, Literally all you have to do is Show up and Move in!!!! You will Love everything about this Home. From the Beautiful New Light Fixtures to the Shiny New Counter Tops and Back Splash to the Gleaming Hardwood Floors and EVERYTHING in between. The Owner did From Top to Bottom to Inside and Out . There's a New Metal Roof, a New Heat Pump, New Flooring in Kitchen, Bathroom and Family Room, New Vinyl Siding, New Front Door Plus Fresh Paint on the Inside and the Outside. Owner did not leave anything undone!! All New Windows have been Ordered and Paid in Full, on Back Order. They will be Delivered and Installed directly to your New Home .You will Love the Large Flat Back Yard and the Partial Dry Basement For Storage. Don't Hesitate on this One or you will Miss Out! This home is like New and is as Clean as can be!!!!

