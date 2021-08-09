 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $149,900

Great investment opportunity or primary residence in the City of Bristol VA, within view of the Stateline shopping center. Charming one level home with an additional vacant lot adjoining. Three bedrooms rooms with one bath and the laundry on the main level. Unique knotty pine wood walls and kitchen cabinets. Full size basement for extra storage or room for expansion. Partially fenced and has mature trees in the back for added privacy. The adjoining lot has separate parcel number with the possibility of building another home for much needed housing in the area. This home has been well maintained. New roof in 2020 and new kitchen countertops in 2019. Paved driveway and concrete pad for storage building or patio. Large covered porches for entertaining or enjoying the outdoors. Home is currently rented for $700.00 with a month to month lease.

