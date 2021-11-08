3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $149,900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! .....This home offers so many wonderful possibilities. A full time personal residence thats updated and move in ready. This country cottage Features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, den with fireplace, a large master bedroom with en suit , two nice sitting porches, large deck, screened in porch, and large lot with mature trees ---great for entertaining.....or a wonderful Air BnB ---Yes, it's located just minutes from the proposed Casino at Exit 1 off Interstate 81 and just one exit from the Pinnacle! The income potential is outstanding!!