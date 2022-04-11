 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $149,500

This home features 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Located close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. Old address is 101 Norwood Drive, Bristol Va 24201. Sold As is. Buyers and buyers agent to verify all information.

