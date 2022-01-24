3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $140,000

One owner home! This was a well loved family home for many years! Home located on a corner lot with over 1/2 acre. It also offers three bedrooms and one bath , full unfinished basement, hardwood floors under carpet and large attached carport. Washing Machine and Dryer hookup moved upstairs for elderly parent but could be moved back to basement if preferred. Home is being sold as is! Don't let this one slip away! Make your appointment to view today! All information from third party source deemed reliable but not guaranteed.