3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $139,900

Back on Market no fault of the sellers! OLD ADDRESS 412 E VALLEY DRIVE. First time on the market! This well loved family home has 1444 sqft, three bedrooms, and two baths all on one level! Roof was installed in 2019. Large unfinished basement with pool table included and a 11X30 garage. Under the carpet is hardwood in most of the house. Sit in the swing and enjoy the large back yard or on the side porch which is covered. Heating/Air is currently baseboard/window unit. Heat pump installation is possible owners never installed it because current heating and cooling was comfortable and economic. Great starter home or investment property.