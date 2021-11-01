 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $139,850

WOW.... Check this one out quick! Great Neighborhood! Great home! Great Yard and even better Location just minutes from everything downtown Bristol. This one-level brick home features hardwood under carpet, newer roof, newer HVAC system, great outdoor entertaining area and much more! Check it out today, I promise you'll be glad you did! Information taken from tax records and owner and all information to be verified by buyer and/or buyers agent.

