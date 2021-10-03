3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $139,000

Back on the market with BRAND NEW HEAT PUMP!! Adorable home conveniently located between exits 3 and 5 yet has a country feel. Also minutes from downtown and the new Hard Rock Casino. The Mendota Trail runs right behind it and you can sit on the front porch and listen to the creek that is right across the street. Sitting on over half an acre, this home also has two out buildings.Home has 3 entrances with one being to a bedroom and bath that could be rented as AirBNB. Would make a great rental property! Home being sold ''As Is''. The gas heaters are still in place for back up heating source.