3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $136,500

REDUCED TO $136500! Do The Math on This One! This like New Home is NOW Selling for $70.00 per sq ft. That is a Deal!!! It is with in Waking Distance of Downtown Bristol which gives the new Owner different Options. A Great Home to live in or it would make a Great Air B&B considering that there's always Special Events going on in Bristol. Seller took it down to the studs so everything is New. This is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with all new Floors, new Windows, new Drywall, New Heat Pump, new Kitchen Cabinets & Counter Tops and New Bathrooms. Seller will give an Allowance for New Appliances with a Full Price Offer. Extra Lot available.All info is from 3rd party source, Buyer's Agent or Buyers need to confirm info. This Street name has recently been changed to 419 Sedgefield St. by the city.