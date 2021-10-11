3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $134,000

Brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. All offers submitted throughWWW.HUDHOMESTORE.COM. HUD ID # 544-228028. Please see property condition report and disclosure for more details. Seller suggests home inspection for buyer information only. Hud will not make any repairs or allow any to be made prior to closing. Buyer and buyers to verify all information. Buyer broker must have a valid NAID number to place bid. EMD is required. Buyer must show proof of funds if cash or pre approval letter for financing. FHA IN (insured). Subject to appraisal. Sold As is. Equal Housing Opportunity. New address is 324 Green Valley Rd.