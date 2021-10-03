 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $133,000

Lovely home with 3 bedroom , 1.5 bath. Home has all new windows and exterior doors. Home has easy to maintain hardwood floors . Owner has all the supplies to remodel the bathrooms but hasn't had time to do. (Supplies convey with the property) Conveniently located 2 miles from the upcoming Hard Rock Casino and minutes from Downtown Bristol and The Pinnacle. Make your appointment to see this one TODAY before its GONE Some information taken from 3rd party source subject to E&O Buyers and buyers agent to verify ALL information

