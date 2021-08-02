 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $129,850

WOW! Check this one out quick! You'll love it the minute you drive up and walk in! Home has many updates including all new kitchen appliances and much, much more! You'll love the front covered porch, rear covered deck, fenced in yard and outdoor entertaining area. It's also conveniently located just minutes from everything downtown Bristol TN~VA! Check it out today, I promise you'll be glad you did. Information taken from tax records and owner and all information should be verified by buyer and/or buyers agent.

