Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath located in Washington County VA. HUD property ID # 541-844942. All offers submitted through WWW.HUDHOMESTORE.COM. Please see property condition report and disclosure for more details. Seller suggests home inspection for buyer information only. Hud will not make any repairs or allow any to be made prior to closing. Buyer and buyers to verify all information. Buyer broker must have a valid NAID number to place bid. EMD is required. Buyer must show proof of funds if cash or pre approval letter for financing. FHA IE insured. Subject to appraisal. Sold As is. Equal Housing Opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $129,000
