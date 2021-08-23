3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $124,900

This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2Bathroom, laundry area, living room, an area that can be used as a living room or dining room, plus an unfinished basement. There is an outside entrance to a one bedroom apartment that could be used as an apartment or an in law suite!The kitchen has new wood cabinets .pictures of cabinets available soon .Owner recently had basement water proofed. Buyers and buyers agents to verify all information given. Property is being sold AS IS!!