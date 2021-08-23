 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $124,900

This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2Bathroom, laundry area, living room, an area that can be used as a living room or dining room, plus an unfinished basement. There is an outside entrance to a one bedroom apartment that could be used as an apartment or an in law suite!The kitchen has new wood cabinets .pictures of cabinets available soon .Owner recently had basement water proofed. Buyers and buyers agents to verify all information given. Property is being sold AS IS!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts