3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $119,000

Cute bungalow with three bedrooms and one bath. Original hardwood under carpet on main level. New heat pump unit and some new parts inside the furnace installed in May. Roof was installed in 2016. One car garage, wrap around porch, nice size back yard. Buyers and buyer agent to verify all information. Old Address is 1612 New Hampshire Ave.

