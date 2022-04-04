3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $119,000

This one-level home sits conveniently located in the heart of Bristol! Just a hop and a skip to downtown, I-81, and the Bristol Casino (future home of Hard Rock!), this home offers a flat yard and adjoins the Stonewall Jackson Elementary playground. This 3 bedroom home has beautiful hardwood flooring and updated kitchen cabinets! This home also features a newer roof, replacement windows, central heat/air, attached carport with bonus storage, stainless steel refrigerator & range/oven, and so much more!