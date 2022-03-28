3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $119,000

Start your Spring off right with owning your own home! This one level Ranch style home would make a great starter home, retirement or investment property. Very large master bedroom and open dining and kitchen area.. Home needs some tlc but has great potential and is located in the heart of Bristol. Just minutes from I-81 and the new Casino! Hospital and great shopping at the Pinnacle are nearby. Home is occupied by tenant and must have a 24 hour notice to show. All showings restricted to afternoon appointments starting no earlier than 2:00 pm due to tenants work schedule. Dogs will be present but in their crates. House being sold as-is and any inspections will be for informational purposes only. Tenant is on a month to month lease and will be moving out by closing.