3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $118,900

Three Bedroom Two bath home located in Bristol Va. Entering from the covered porch into the stylish great room. Just around the corner you will find the galley kitchen perfect for the inspiring chef. Moving beyond kitchen you will find three choice bedrooms and two baths with one being an en suite. Lets now head to the downstairs to find an unfinished basement area that is a walk out with French doors at the back allowing much natural light. Last but not least you will find an unfinished basement area that is a walk out with French doors at the back allowing much natural light. Last but not least you will find a fenced back yard perfect for your four legged friends. Low maintenance as space to make it your own. It wont last long! Schedule your showing today!!

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

Sports News

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

Sports News

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

