3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $114,900

STUNNING cottage on a large corner lot in the city of Bristol!!! MOVE-IN READY! This home is so charming - living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, one full bath, nice laundry room, covered front porch and covered back porch -- what more could you ask for? How about a NEW heat pump, a new water heater? This home is very charming and is ready for it's new owner. It sits on a corner lot and has a nice yard. The roof is new as well.

