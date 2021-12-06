BACK ON THE MARKET at no fault to the Sellers! Here's your chance to snag this lovingly- maintained and MOVE-IN READY new listing in Washington County! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath doublewide is situated on almost an acre of yard space--- with chain link fencing in the rear, affording safe play space for two-leggeds and four-leggeds alike! Inside, all carpeting has been replaced with new laminate flooring in bedrooms and main living spaces. The kitchen boasts newer stainless steel appliances. Metal roof installed in 2019--- new heat pump in 2015! You won't want to miss this one--- schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $114,900
