3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $1,100

***FOR RENT ONLY*** Three bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, laminate floors, central heat/air, washer/dryer hookups in bathroom, partial unfinished basement, level lot. Pets Negotiable (nonrefundable pet fee required). No Smoking. No Section 8. Renters Insurance Required. Security Deposit Required. $1100 per month

