3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $94,900

2000 Singlewide trailer with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living room and kitchen are separated by a breakfast bar and cabinets. The master bedroom and master bath is on one end of the trailer and the opposite end has 2 bedrooms and a full hall bath. There is an open deck on the front and a covered porch on the back. The 2-car carport is sitting close to the left side of the trailer. There is a storage building and an equipment shed located on the property as well. The land size is one acre. The heating is an electric furnace. This property needs a cash buyer - no financing is available for this property. South Holston Lake is LESS THAN 10 minutes away! There is room for your boat or camper on this property as well. Buyer/buyers agent shall confirm internet availability. Septic system is for 3 bedrooms. There is NOT a permanent foundation. Avanta Drive has a deeded easement to this property. There is a propane connection in living room.