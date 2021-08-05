 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $89,900

Ranch style one level living. 3 or 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, den, living room, 4th bedroom could be used for a main bedroom or family room.. Home needs a few repairs, but would make a great rental a first time home buyer or retirement home. Nice level .5 acre lot with back deck and storage building. Seller selling ''as is'' no warranties or repairs.

