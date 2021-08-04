3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $824,900

FABULOUS FEDERAL STYLE HOME! Designed and built by the sellers, this luxurious yet comfortable home makes it one of the areas most desirable homes. Located just minutes from Historic Abingdon, town of Damascus, beautiful South Holston Lake and Va. Creeper trail. Entering this home you will appreciate all the custom wood work throughout this home. An elegant winding staircase welcomes you in the front foyer. First floor offers, master suite, huge living room, dining room with fireplace and a very roomy kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Second floor features two or three additional bedrooms and two full baths.On the second floor you can step out on your private balcony and enjoy meadow and mountain views. Balcony also offers a great view of your own private in-ground pool. A covered back porch is a great place to enjoy quiet outdoor time with family and friends or to host a pool party. The bonus of this property is your own 3,600 sq ft airplane hanger/10 car garage. There is an additional 16.53 tract of land that has been sub-divided into 17 lots for development. Would also make a wonderful mini farm or horse farm. There are endless opportunities for this additional acreage as the Virginia Creeper Trail is adjacent to this property.