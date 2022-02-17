3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $75,000

These two acres come with a mobile home and additions, plus a carport, and two metal buildings with concrete floors (28x29 and 30x30). Structure needs a lot of TLC. Nice view!
The Richlands High School and Emory & Henry alum was approved as the new head football coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during a Smyth County school board meeting on Monday night.
He was an all-Class 2 first team honoree at four different positions after the 2021 football season. He was a candidate for a fifth.
DAMASCUS, Va. – Robert Blevins never had the opportunity to play high school football due to a congenital issue with his shoulder.
A 62-year-old Glade Spring man was arrested Thursday by Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office detectives on multiple sexual assault char…
BRISTOL, Va. – A busy city thoroughfare is one of five sites where the Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding…
The seminal moment of West Ridge High School’s inaugural football season occurred on a gridiron nearly 120 miles away from home on the first day of October.
Dante Worley popped in 21 points and Aquemini Martin yanked down 12 rebounds to lead the Virginia High Bearcats to a 52-49 Southwest District …
Grundy not only claimed some more gold on Thursday night, the Golden Wave also prevailed in a grudge match.
What does Bristol, Tennessee hope to gain by filing a lawsuit unveiling the negligence that caused the Bristol, Virginia landfill to torment area residents for more than a year, where the only winners will be lawyers and losers would be taxpayers on both sides of State Street?
The third and final person to escape from the Sullivan County jail last week was captured Thursday night in North Carolina.
