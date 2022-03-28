3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $69,950

These two acres come with a mobile home and additions, plus a carport, and two metal buildings with concrete floors (28x29 and 30x30). Structure needs a lot of TLC. Nice view!
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A little more than six months after a vacant car dealership was donated to the Bristol Tennessee school system for use as a c…
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Whitetop Mountain’s long-running maple syrup festival returns this weekend after a two-year absence.
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Tennis results from Thursday in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee
Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Frid…
Updates on athletes from Lebanon, George Wythe, Abingdon, Tennessee High, Richlands, Eastside, John Battle, Gate City, Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County
A trio of freshman made key plays in the final two innings to lift John Battle to a season-opening 4-2 win over Virginia High on a cold, windy and even rainy Friday night at Battle Field.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…
