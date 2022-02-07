3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $679,000

STUNNING, PEACFULL, ACREAGE AND CUSTOM BUILT!!! These are just a few words that describe this luxurious three bedroom four bathroom home in the town of beautiful Historic Abingdon!!. Upon entering this home you walk into a huge great room with soaring vaulted and beamed ceilings and stone fireplace. Joining this room is an extravagant kitchen offering, stove, refrigerator, under counter icemaker, an unbelievable amount of counter space, custom- built cabinets and large walk-in pantry. Spacious master suite has TWO full baths and TWO walk-in closets. Additional rooms on the main floor include two guest rooms, bath and an amazing sunroom with heated floors and laundry. Throughout this Customized home you will find Mahogany floors, heated tile floors in the kitchen, sunroom and baths. The finished lower level is a peaceful retreat, complete with a unique bar and full bath. Lots of outdoor space on the first floor and lower patio. Within walking distance of downtown and sitting on 5 acres.This custom brick home is a Donald Gardner plan and was built by the sellers. This is the first time it has been offered for sale. There is a large deck on the first floor that can accommodate large groups and offer incredible views. The lower patio also offers a peaceful place to relax or entertain. There is an outside grill area and fire pit. Buried in the side yard is a 1,000 gallon propane tank that supplies the great room fireplace. A large storage area is accessed from the back of the home. The paved driveway circles around the home. In the front yard you will find a golf putting green that has not been maintained for the last few years but could be brought back to life!! If you are a golf enthusiast, there are two tee boxes already built and 5 acres to hit your golf balls into. Sellers will negotiate any or all furniture with the sell of the home. The additional acreage can be developed into additional housing, ask listing agent for information.