Welcome to this impressive vintage home that is boasting elegance, comfort & located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Stonewall Heights in Historic Abingdon, VA. This classic 3 bedroom residence has undergone a complete renovation, ensuring modern living at its finest. You'll be captivated by upgrades & a wealth of additional features that are sure to surpass your expectations. Step inside & be greeted by 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood floors/crown moldings & a tasteful color palette illuminated by natural light pouring through large windows, creating an inviting atmosphere for both family & friends. As you explore the property, you will appreciate the attention to the details, quality & craftmanship in the kitchen, baths, plantation shutters & original architectural moldings to name a few of the expansive list of improvements. Don't miss out on this opportunity, book your private showing today. All informational is deemed correct/reliable, buyer/buyer's agent to verify.