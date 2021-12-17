This one has everything you want in a DREAM HOME! Rare opportunity to own beside the VIRGINIA CREEPER TRAIL! In a prime location, just minutes from town , this custom built ONE LEVEL home has a park-like setting with a CREEK babbling through the back yard. With over 2 acres, partially fenced and level, you'll have plenty of space for pets and a garden. When you open the front door, you will fall in love with the custom upgrades and attention to detail put into this stunning home. This home is perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, spacious-sized rooms, and a custom kitchen. Offering over 2700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood, tile, and crown molding throughout. Kitchen features custom raised cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas range, Quartz counters, farm sink, and a large island.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,900
