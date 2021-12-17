 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,900

This one has everything you want in a DREAM HOME! Rare opportunity to own beside the VIRGINIA CREEPER TRAIL! In a prime location, just minutes from town , this custom built ONE LEVEL home has a park-like setting with a CREEK babbling through the back yard. With over 2 acres, partially fenced and level, you'll have plenty of space for pets and a garden. When you open the front door, you will fall in love with the custom upgrades and attention to detail put into this stunning home. This home is perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, spacious-sized rooms, and a custom kitchen. Offering over 2700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood, tile, and crown molding throughout. Kitchen features custom raised cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas range, Quartz counters, farm sink, and a large island.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gas well connection at landfill complete
Local News

Gas well connection at landfill complete

All of the gas well connection work at the city landfill is complete, and con-tractors are expected to begin increasing gas pressure at the wellheads over the coming days, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts