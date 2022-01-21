 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000

WHAT AN AMAZING DISCOVERY!!! Wow, tucked onto an amazing lot in Abingdon and so convenient to down town Historic Abingdon!! In just minutes you can walk to a number of quaint restaurants, shopping, the Barter Theater or hop on your bike and enjoy a ride on the beautiful Va. Creeper Trail. EASY LIVING!! From the moment you enter this home you will experience the uniqueness and quality. The entrance hall is 6 ft. wide and leads you past the dining room to the kitchen, living room and dinette area. Kitchen offers loads of custom cabinets, double ovens, downdraft gas cook top and beautiful granite counter tops. On the first floor you will also find an oversized mudroom/laundry with shower, game room, and office. Second floor offers huge master suite with private upstairs balcony, two additional bedrooms with jack and jill bath, plus second den. The outside offers lots of covered decks and covered porches with beautiful ironwood flooring. The back yard can be entered through a wonderful old gate well over 100 years that has been sandblasted and brought back to life. It came from Buchanan County. GOT TO SEE THIS HOME TO APPRECIATE IT!!!!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

One of the most successful football coaches in recent memory in Southwest Virginia returned over the weekend. Greg Mance spent 23 years, from 1997-2019, winning 205 games at Richlands. He returned last Saturday to take part in a signing ceremony for Richlands senior Sage Webb, who committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts