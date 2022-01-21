3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000

WHAT AN AMAZING DISCOVERY!!! Wow, tucked onto an amazing lot in Abingdon and so convenient to down town Historic Abingdon!! In just minutes you can walk to a number of quaint restaurants, shopping, the Barter Theater or hop on your bike and enjoy a ride on the beautiful Va. Creeper Trail. EASY LIVING!! From the moment you enter this home you will experience the uniqueness and quality. The entrance hall is 6 ft. wide and leads you past the dining room to the kitchen, living room and dinette area. Kitchen offers loads of custom cabinets, double ovens, downdraft gas cook top and beautiful granite counter tops. On the first floor you will also find an oversized mudroom/laundry with shower, game room, and office. Second floor offers huge master suite with private upstairs balcony, two additional bedrooms with jack and jill bath, plus second den. The outside offers lots of covered decks and covered porches with beautiful ironwood flooring. The back yard can be entered through a wonderful old gate well over 100 years that has been sandblasted and brought back to life. It came from Buchanan County. GOT TO SEE THIS HOME TO APPRECIATE IT!!!!