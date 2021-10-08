 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $518,750

WOW! Check out this amazing property situated on 5 acres with amazing mountain views and even a view overlooking South Holston Lake! You'll love the open floor-plan and over-sized garage the minute you walk in! Here you have amazing outdoor entertaining areas and privacy galore! You're also conveniently located just minutes from Painter Creek Marina, Sportsman's Marina, Laurel Marina, Friendship Marina, everything downtown Abingdon, VA, everything downtown Bristol TN~VA and much, much more! This is all one-level living at it's best! Check this one out today, I promise you'll be glad you did! Information taken from tax records and owner and all information should be verified by buyer and/or buyer's agent.

