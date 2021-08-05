'You had me at hello!' best describes this true one of a kind gem located just outside the town limits of Abingdon VA! Move in ready is defined here, upon entering from the front porch you enter the dazzling magnificent great room complimented by the pristine 3/4 in. oak hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, along with a stone fire place to break the chill and set the mood. Great room, kitchen, & breakfast nook bring all this space together - marvelous for entertaining guests. Solid surface countertops, pendant lighting over the bar area, and stainless steel appliances are perfect for the inspired home chief chef in this enormous open-air kitchen. Moving from great room here we find 3 bedrooms - 2 sharing a bath while having two stylish vanities all with solid surface counter tops. The stunning and spacious master is in a class of it's own with floor to ceiling glass, tile in the bath being first class, as well as solid surface counter tops that follow the theme. Now let's move just off the kitchen to our laundry area/mud-room with sink; having access to the outside as well as can be entered through the over-sized two car garage - could be great for cleaning up and knocking off the dust before entering further into the home. Let's now head upstairs to the exceptional bonus room which could be your room of choice, perhaps a work-out room, study, or just your space to make your own. Now moving outside just off the breakfast nook to the upscale deck area being great for the overflow of guests while entertaining or sipping on your beverage of choice. One level living, top shelf workmanship, low maintenance, and location are just a few of the reasons to take a look. All you need to bring is you and your personal property as the other details are complete. So don't miss out, give us a call today.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $489,000
